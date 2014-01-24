Watch Noel Gallagher Tear Apart His Oasis Videos In This Hilarious, Profanity-Laden, Totally NSFW Compilation

2014 marks 20 years since Oasis became a Britpop phenomenon with their debut album Definitely Maybe, which sold more than 2 million copies.

The music video is essential part of marketing music, and now Oasis fan Sam Huxley, put together this YouTube compilation of the band’s outspoken songwriter, Noel Gallagher, ripping to shreds each video in his gruff yet funny Northern English way.

Noel doesn’t hold back and is just as happy to mock himself, looking at one and saying: “I was f*$king drunk in this video. Look how pissed I am there… I remember Liam being furious that day because it’s the one time I’ve been more drunk than he was.”

And on his dislike of making them: “It’s funny, I’d grown out of the video experience quite quickly. By the third one, it was ‘This is a load of bollocks’. Standing around all day doing the same old shit 500 times.”

So put on the headphones (it really is rude), sit back and enjoy 10 minutes of Noel unloading on his old band and their videos.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And for old time’s sake, here’s Wonderwall, Noel’s 19-year-old mega-hit, which last year, Triple J listeners voted No. 1 in the 20 Years of the Hottest 100.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Hat tip to Guardian Music.

