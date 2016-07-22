Pablo Escobar is fighting to the bitter end in first trailer for 'Narcos' Season 2

It isn’t over until Pablo Escobar says it’s over on the second season of Netflix series, “Narcos.”

The first trailer for the show’s sophomore season finds the 1980s drug kingpin, played by Golden Globe-nominated actor Wagner Moura, cornered from all sides legally, politically, and by police, military and civilian forces. All of them are looking to stop Escobar’s rule of the international cocaine trade.

It would seem to everyone else that Escobar’s rule was at an end, but someone had to tell him that.

“Pablo was never more dangerous than when you almost had him,” says Boyd Holbrook, who plays DEA agent Steve Murphy and the show’s narrator, in a voiceover.

The 10-episode second season of “Narcos” launches Friday, September 2 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

