WATCH: New 'Dexter' Promo Shows Deb Putting The Pieces Together

Showtime released another little tease of “Dexter” to hold fans over for the next two months.



The latest trailer shows no new footage, but is a great compilation of past scenes showing just how close Deb has been to discovering her “brother” Dexter’s dark passenger throughout the series.

Now that she knows, how will she react?

The penultimate season begins September 30 on Showtime. Check out the clip below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Dexter and Deb go under the covers in new promos >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.