Watch the new healthcare ad John Oliver is running during 'Fox & Friends' in hopes that Trump sees it

John Oliver wants to teach President Donald Trump about problems with the AHCA — the Republican replacement for Obamacare. He’s running an ad that will play during “Fox & Friends”, a show that Trump watches. “The bottom line is a lot of the things Trump promised on the campaign trail are not in the bill because the AHCA is being presented as a budget bill,” Oliver said, “which can simply be passed by a Senate majority. Anything that’s a non-budget policy change needs 60 votes to beat a filibuster.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.