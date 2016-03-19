WATCH: Former Labour leader tells Jeremy Corbyn to stop looking untidy

Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock has said that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn needs to listen to Prime Minister David Cameron’s mother, who apparently wants him to do up his tie and wear a proper suit.

Speaking to RT’s News Thing show on Friday night, Kinnock told an anecdote about the time his dad explained to him how important it is for politicians to looks “tidy.”

Kinnock was responding to a question about the claim made by David Cameron in parliament last month, that his mother would tell Corbyn to “put on a proper suit, do up your tie and sing the national anthem.”

Here’s what Kinnock told RT:

“When I was getting engaged in political campaigning and so on in my teens and early twenties he [Kinnock’s father] actually said to me one day, when someone had made a comment to him about a politician looking very untidy. I said “what the hell does it matter what people wear? It’s about what they’re thinking, what they’re saying, what they’re working for, Dad!” And he said to, they think, that for politicians, every day should be Sunday — you’ve got to look tidy’.

Asked whether he did actually agree was with Cameron’s mum, Kinnock said he did as she seemed like a “fairly sensible lady.”

“As long as it’s Cameron’s mum, who seems like a fairly sensible lady to me, OK, but not David Cameron, I couldn’t possibly agree with him.”

You can watch Kinnock making his comments about Corbyn’s dress sense below.

