'This is your day': Watch Neil Gorsuch swear in as a Supreme Court justice

Neil Gorsuch has officially replaced the late Antonin Scalia to become the 113th Supreme Court justice. Justice Anthony Kennedy, who has been a mentor to Gorsuch, conducted the judicial oath in a public ceremony at the White House. The controversy surrounding Gorsuch’s confirmation came from Democrats’ belief that Merrick Garland, who was appointed by President Obama last year, should have been confirmed instead. Republican leaders refused to have a hearing for Garland, arguing that the following president should be the one to appoint a new judge.

