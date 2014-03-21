How To Watch The NCAA Tournament Online

The 2014 NCAA Tournament starts Thursday at 12:15 p.m. eastern.

To watch it live online for free, use the NCAA’s March Madness Live website.

The site will ask you to log in through your cable provider (Time Warner, Verizon, etc.).

If you have a cable provider, you can watch every game live.

If you don’t have a cable provider, you can still stream the tournament online through March Madness Live, but you won’t have unlimited access. The site will let you watch all games broadcast on CBS. But to watch games airing on TNT, TBS, or TruTV, the site will only give you a free “video pass” that will expire after three hours.

So basically, you can still watch one non-CBS game online, even if you don’t have cable, but only for three hours.

Here’s what the site looks like:

It comes with a “Boss Button” if you’re watching at work:

Here are Thursday/Friday CBS games that you can watch for free online even without having cable:

