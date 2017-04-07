Watch the Navy's LOCUST launcher fire a swarm of drones

The Navy’s new LOCUST (Low-Cost UAV Swarming Technology) launchers fire a swarm of drones that can jam enemy communications, and waste enemy resources by drawing fire. The launchers are capable of tube-launching 31 drones in just 40 seconds. The drones can fly autonomously but can also be controlled manually.

At just $US15,000 a unit, the drones are expendable and can be used in dangerous situations. LOCUS is now in its development and testing phase.

