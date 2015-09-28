How to watch NASA's major 'Mars mystery solved' announcement today

You may have heard that NASA has solved some Mars mystery and will be announcing their findings live on Tuesday afternoon.

While we don’t want to speculate on what it is, there are plenty of theories out there if you Google.

Here are the full details about the announcement, from the NASA press release:

NASA will detail a major science finding from the agency’s ongoing exploration of Mars during a news briefing at 8:30 a.m. PDT (11:30 a.m. EDT) on Monday, Sept. 28 at the James Webb Auditorium at NASA Headquarters in Washington. The event will be broadcast live on NASA Television and the agency’s website. News conference participants will be: — Jim Green, director of planetary science at NASA Headquarters — Michael Meyer, lead scientist for the Mars Exploration Program at NASA Headquarters — Lujendra Ojha of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta — Mary Beth Wilhelm of NASA’s Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, California and the Georgia Institute of Technology — Alfred McEwen, principal investigator for the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) at the University of Arizona in Tucson A brief question-and-answer session will take place during the event with reporters on site and by phone. Members of the public also can ask questions during the briefing using #AskNASA.

