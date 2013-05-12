LIVE: Watch NASA's Emergency Spacewalk To Investigate Ammonia Leak

Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are currently on an emergency space walk to fix an Ammonia leak.



NASA said the leak is “very serious” but poses no safety, adding that the area has had a slow, small leak for many years that suddenly accelerated on Thursday.

Space Station Program Manager Mike Suffredini said that the chief suspect for the leak is space junk hitting a cooling tube so two astronauts are going outside to investigate:

“We are going to get them outside and see if we can’t lay eyes on the leak source.

Most probably the cause is the pump itself so we are going to go ahead and change out that pump.”

Check out the live feed:

Stream videos at Ustream

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.