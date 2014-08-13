WATCH: NASA Is Streaming A Meteor Shower Live From Space Today

Each August Earth passes through a cloud of comet debris which creates one of the best meteor showers of the year and NASA is streaming it live online today.

The best time to see it in Australia’s skies was at about 3am this morning but visibility was very low, NASA said.

Now the northern hemisphere is getting a clear view of the Perseid meteor shower which is associated with the comet Swift-Tuttle. The comet orbits the sun once every 133 years.

The meteor shower is made up of bits of ice and dust, some of which are over 1,000 years old, burning up as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

“The Perseids can be seen all over the sky, but the best viewing opportunities will be across the northern hemisphere,” NASA said.

The Perseid meteor shower was first spotted about 2,000 years ago.

You can watch it online now – and the shower should last until about 1pm AEST.





Broadcast live streaming video on Ustream

