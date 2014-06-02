WATCH: NASA Captured Amazing Footage Of A Huge Eruption On The Sun's Surface

NASA’s has captured a huge explosion on the side of the sun in extraordinary detail on video.

Solar material erupted off the sun at speeds of 1.5 million miles per hour, in what’s called a coronal mass ejection, on May 9.

NASA said the field of view of this footage is about five earths wide and about seven-and-a-half earths tall.

The space agency’s newest solar observatory, Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph, or IRIS, captured the massive explosion by using some clever guess work and a little bit of luck, Bart De Pontieu, IRIS science lead at Lockheed Martin Solar & Astrophysics Laboratory in Palo Alto, California said.

“We focus in on active regions to try to see a flare or a CME,” De Pontieu said. “And then we wait and hope that we’ll catch something. This is the first clear CME for IRIS so the team is very excited.”

During the film a line moves across the screen, this is a spectrograph, an instrument IRIS uses to split light into many wavelengths, allowing scientists to measure temperature, velocity and density of the solar material.

Here’s NASA’s footage.

