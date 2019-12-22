My Chemical Romance reunited for the first time in more than 7 years. Here are the best videos from their LA concert.

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs on stage at Big Day Out 2012 at the Sydney Showground on January 26, 2012 in Sydney, Australia.

My Chemical Romance (MCR) reunited for the first time in 7 years at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Friday night for a show consisting of some of the 2000s-era alternative rock band’s greatest hits.

The band split in 2013 and has released a greatest hits album and a tenth-anniversary release of “The Black Parade” since then.

At the show, plenty of audience members filmed videos. One dedicated fan livestreamed the entire concert from her phone, then uploaded a full video of the concert on YouTube for those who couldn’t make it.

MCR also has reunion dates planned for Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, but there’s no sign of a conventional tour or new music – yet.

My Chemical Romance (MCR) is back, and fans of the 2000s alternative rock band couldn’t be more excited.

The group reunited on Friday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the first time in over 7 years, and some members of the audience captured the show on their phones for those who couldn’t be there.

One dedicated fan, a New Jersey cosplayer who goes by Diet Shampoo on YouTube, livestreamed the entire show – then uploaded a full video of the nearly 2-hour production to YouTube.

The MCR setlist for the performance consisted of some of the band’s greatest hits, from an opening performance of “I’m Not OK (I Promise),” complete with the monologue from the music video, to the encore of their most iconic song, “Welcome To The Black Parade.”

The band played songs from all four of their studio albums, including deep cuts, along with the track “Mastas of Ravenkroft” from the EP that was released along with “Danger Days: The True Lives of Fabulous Killjoys.”

Rock Sound, a British magazine, posted several clips from the performance, including the opening of the show.

My Chemical Romance came back to life last night, and HOW! Witness the very beginning of their spectacular comeback set. pic.twitter.com/3Hvi8ulmnL — Rock Sound (@rocksound) December 21, 2019

Here’s another clip they posted of the crowd singing along to “Famous Last Words,” another hit from “The Black Parade.”

This is part of the full show livestream recorded by Diet Shampoo, when MCR played “The Kids from Yesterday” from “Danger Days.”

The band also performed “Sleep” from “The Black Parade.”

MCR PLAYING SLEEP LIVE This is one of my fav songs

Bless dietshampoo for live streaming the whole show!!!@GWayFUN #mcr #MyChemicalRomanceReturn #mychemicalromance pic.twitter.com/eRltJlrsar — Tracey Jeanne // NJ (@TraceyJeanne_) December 21, 2019

Other fans recorded parts of the crowd’s reactions, like during “Helena (So Long & Goodnight)” from “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.”

Finally, for the grand finale of “Welcome To The Black Parade,” there’s one view from behind the band members onstage.

this moment is going in the history books folks #mychemicalromance pic.twitter.com/Dg4OplPjuL — ree (@jkyoongs) December 21, 2019

There’s also a view from the crowd’s perspective.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE IS BACK BABY pic.twitter.com/w4ZTuIPLyv — kat™️ (@whackkat) December 21, 2019

And here’s Diet Shampoo’s recording of the full concert.

“I flew across the county from New Jersey to see them reunite,” she wrote in the video’s description. “I realise how lucky I was to be able to get tickets to this show and how many others missed out. For that reason, I decided to livestream the show on my Instagram for everyone to enjoy.”

