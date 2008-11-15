Watch Mutual Fund Manager Beat Jordan

The greatest money manager story ever told is the story of how John Rogers beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game of hoops. We long considered the story an urban myth. But the story is true. John Rogers, founder and CEO of Ariel Mutual Finds, the nation’s largest minority-run mutual fund, beat Jordan during a stay at a fancy basketball camp for people with a love of the sport and a lot of money. And now, thanks to the Wall Street Journal, we have video proof.



(Hat tip: DealBreaker.)



