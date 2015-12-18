MPs spent their last day in Parliament before Christmas plotting a 'hedgehog summit'

British lawmakers have spent their last day in Parliament before they break up for Christmas engaging in some light-hearted banter about hedgehogs. It all started when Conservative MP Oliver Colvile invited Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Lizz Truss to meet him for a “hedgehog summit” to discuss the construction of a “hedgehog superhighway.”

Colvile: Whilst badgers are responsible for the spread of bovine TB as I understand it, they are no friend of the hedgehog. On Monday, our Right Honourable friend the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government rejected my and the Times’ call for a hedgehog superhighway through back gardens. Will my Right Honourable friend be willing to meet with myself and the British hedgehogs preservation society for a hedgehog summit? Truss: Well, can I congratulate my honourable friend on his fantastic campaign and also the Times, for raising this vital issue. I want hedgehogs too, to have a very happy Christmas. And I’m very willing to meet with my honourable friend and the hedgehog preservation trust to see what we can do to ensure we have good population of hedgehogs in the future.

The Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow followed Truss by called for “hedgehogs of the world unite and fight!”

