WATCH: MovieWeb EXCLUSIVE - Mortal Kombat Cast And Crew Interviews

Back in June, a surprising new short called Mortal Kombat: Rebirth hit the Internet and exploded in popularity almost instantly. The short was a ‘proof of concept’ project by director Kevin Tancharoen (Fame), to display his vision for a new movie based off this popular video game series. While a movie version may be a ways off, that short led into the new web series Mortal Kombat: Legacy, which debuted its first episode on Machinima.com.



Among the cast featured in that original short was Michael Jai White, who plays Jackson “Jax” Briggs, and Jeri Ryan, who plays Sonya Blade, both of whom have returned for Mortal Kombat: Legacy. We had a chance to sit down with both actors, along with director Kevin Tancharoen and the creator of the video game that started it all, Ed Boon. Take a look at our video interviews for Mortal Kombat: Legacy below.





You can to watch the first episode of Mortal Kombat: Legacy. And be sure to stay tune for new episodes every week.

