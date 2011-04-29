WATCH: MovieWeb - EXCLUSIVE: "Dylan Dog: Dead Of Night" Cast & Crew Interviews

Brandon Routh is donning the iconic red shirt and blazer of everyone’s favourite monster hunting detective in director Kevin Munroe‘s adaptation of the mega-popular Italian comic book Dylan Dog: Dead of Night, in theatres this Friday!



When Dylan (Routh) finds himself caught in a turf war between the undead, he must team up with his wisecracking assistant (Sam Huntington) to take down a ruthless Vampire overlord (Taye Diggs)! Ryan J. Downey recently caught up with director Kevin Munroe, along with his two stars Brandon Routh and Sam Huntington, who are being united for the first time since working together on 2006’s Superman Returns, for a chat about the movie. Check out our exclusive interviews in the clips below.





Dylan Dog: Dead of Night comes to theatres April 29th, 2011 and stars Brandon Routh, Sam Huntington, Peter Stormare, Taye Diggs, Anita Briem, Kurt Angle, Brian Steele, Kimberly Whalen. The film is directed by Kevin Munroe.

