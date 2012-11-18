The 3 Best Places To Legally Watch Free Movies Online

Photo: Shutterstock

You don’t need to become a poster child for Hollywood’s antipiracy campaigns and get smacked with nasty fines for downloading movies from the Internet.You shouldn’t have to worry about copyright law when you just need a couple of hours of entertainment. So find something from one of these sites and start watching. Rest easy and know that the Feds will leave you alone.



The Internet Archive: One of the largest caches of royalty-free and public-domain video. There are plenty of movies to pick from. Check out the blog for occasional movie recommendations and announcements of new uploads.

Babelgum: Babelgum offers free movies and other videos. Just like on basic cable, you have to watch ads. It’s heavy on documentaries and indie productions.

Hulu: It’s not just television. Hulu has a rotating movie catalogue readily available for free.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.