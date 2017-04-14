The US just dropped the 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS in Afghanistan -- here's what the blast looks like

DoD Photo A Massive Ordnance Air Blast- or more commonly known as the Mother of All Bombs -(MOAB) weapon is prepared for testing at the Eglin Air Force Armament Center on March 11, 2003.

The Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) — also known as “the mother of all bombs” — is the US’s largest non-nuclear bomb weighing in at over 21,000 thousand pounds.

The bomb was used in combat for the first time on Thursday, when it was dropped on an ISIS camp in a rural area of Afghanistan.

The bomb is so big that it has to be dropped by a C-130 transport plane. The bomb’s incredible destructive power makes it ideal for hardened targets like ISIS’ network of tunnels and bunkers in Afghanistan.

Video of a MOAB being tested can be viewed below. For perspective, the MOAB’s blast stretches a mile in each direction.

