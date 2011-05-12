WATCH: Mortal Kombat: Legacy Episode 5

The fifth episode of Mortal Kombat: Legacy has just been released online. Click on the video player below to watch this new episode, the second of a two-part arc which features Kitana (Sam Tjhia), Mileena (Jolene Tran), and Shao Kahn (Aleks Paunovic).







Check back next Monday night for Episode 6 of Mortal Kombat: Legacy, which is written and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.

