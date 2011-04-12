WATCH: Mortal Kombat: Legacy Episode #1 is Online

Warner Bros. Digital Distribution and Machinima.com have premiered the first episode of live action digital series Mortal Kombat: Legacy from director Kevin Tancharoen. Check out the episode below!



Jeri Ryan stars as Sonya Blade, Michael Jai White as Major Jackson ‘Jax’ Briggs and Darren Shahlavi as Kano.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy is an anthology of nine live action shorts, and brings to life the motivation behind each character’s participation in the Mortal Kombat tournament. Each episode will provide never-before-revealed insights into characters featured in the upcoming video game as well as the game’s universe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.