Watch Mochi Media CEO Explain Why He Declined an Offer From Zynga, That Today Is Worth More Than $500 Million

Watch Jameson Hsu, CEO & founder of Mochi Media, explain why he declined a term sheet from Zynga to acquire Mochi Media for what would be worth over $500 million today!

No worries though.  Hsu accepted an all cash offer from Shanda Games for $80 million to acquire Mochi Media not long after! 

Watch the Jameson Hsu Mochi Media interview in full on BehindTheWeb.com.

 

