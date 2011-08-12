Mitt Romney's Iowa Soapbox Speech Erupts Into Shouting Match Over Social Security

2012 Republican frontrunner Mitt Romney faced an angry crowd at the Iowa State Fair this morning.



Rowdy fairgoers interrupted Romney’s soapbox speech with shouts of “Wall Street greed!” After one attendee asked the candidate how he would strengthen Social Security, the crowd started interrupting Romney’s answer.

Romney engaged angrily with his hecklers, uttering a line that’s major meme fodder: “Corporations are people, my friend.”

After a few minutes, Romney pointed out that it was his turn to speak.

As you can see in the video below, the former Massachusetts governor appears to enjoy the exchange. At the end of his speech, he joked “these guys up front won’t be voting for me.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

UPDATE, 2:15 p.m.: Democrats are already lambasting Romney for comparing people to companies.

“It is a shocking admission from a candidate—and a party—that shamelessly puts forward policies to help large corporations and the wealthiest Americans at the expense of the middle class, seniors, and students,” DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz said in a statement. “Mitt Romney and his fellow Republican candidates should spend a little less time fighting to protect the special interests, millionaires, and billionaires, and a lot more time standing up for the middle class, seniors, and students.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.