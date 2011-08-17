Mitt Romney Used To Be A Huge Rick Perry Fan

Photo: AP

Just three months ago, presidential hopeful Mitt Romney was lavishing praise on Texas Gov. Rick Perry, his future rival for the 2012 Republican nomination.In a visit to Arlington, Texas this May, Romney revved up the crowd by heaping compliments on the Perry’s economic and conservative record:



“Here I am in Texas, I couldn’t be here without complimenting your great governor. The nation can learn a lot from a governor who says you know if you want to attract good jobs you’ve got to see taxes down, you’ve got to keep bureaucracy down, you’ve got to make education work for the kids, not just for the teacher’s unions, and he is pursuing an agenda which is pro-growth, it’s creating jobs in this state, the rest of the country could learn a lot of lessons from Gov. Rick Perry.”

After a little applause, he goes on:

“I wish President Obama would pay more attention to Gov. Perry…because the President seems to be following a different course.”

The remarks — uttered long before Perry entered the presidential race — could pose a problem for Romney as the two GOP frontrunners fight over who has the better job creation record. So far, the former Massachusetts governor has focused his attacks on Perry’s lack of experience in the private sector.

