WATCH: Mitt Romney Responds to Obama's Bain Capital Video

Just a day after the Obama campaign released a devastating attack ad on Mitt Romney’s time at Bain Capital, the Romney campaign has countered with a video spot of their own.



“A Few of the 23 million” is almost 4 minutes long, featuring real-life stories about working-class Iowans who are “struggling under the Obama economy.”

The ad’s tone is dark and desolate, highlighting the effects of unemployment.

An interesting thing to note about the video is Romney’s lack of a direct response to his time at Bain Capital. Instead, the focus is on Romney’s willingness to tell it like it is, while possessing a strong belief in the abilities of the average American. The campaign also presumes that the economy will not improve by the time November rolls around.

Watch Romney’s new spot below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.