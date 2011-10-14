WATCH: Mitt Romney Almost Hired Steve Ballmer In The 1970s

Mitt Romney addressed Microsoft’s political action committee yesterday to talk about trade and business issues, and GeekWire shares the following interesting moment from the event.



Romney revealed that he nearly hired a young Steve Ballmer when he worked in recruiting for a consulting company called Bain & Company in the 1970s.

After meeting with Ballmer more recently, Romney joked that with him that “had you joined us, you’d be worth a million or two by now.”

