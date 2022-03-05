The terrifying moment a Russian missile struck the building a Ukrainian blogger in Kharkiv was standing beside as he filmed a video for Instagram

- A Ukrainian blogger’s video was interrupted by a missile striking overhead in Kharkiv.
- In the video posted on Instagram, Nikita Demenkov runs for his life as debris rains down around him.
- Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv has endured significant shelling and missile attacks.
An airstrike hit a building in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv while a blogger filmed a video for Instagram.
The video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, 2 March, shows Nikita Demenkov speaking to the camera about how donations sent by his followers had been used.
About 14 seconds into the video, a droning sound can be heard overhead. Demenkov looks up to the sky and instantly the building he is standing in front of, is struck by a missile.
Demenkov can be seen ducking as debris rains down around him, and the blogger runs to take cover in a basement nearby.
Following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine last week, missiles have rained down across the country.
The predominantly Russian-speaking city Kharkiv, home to roughly 1.4 million people, has endured heavy shelling and missile attacks.
Explosions have struck Constitution Square, one of the city’s central squares, as well as a regional police department and a university, Sky News reported.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Ukrainian officials say Russia is breaking its promise to allow humanitarian aid into a captured city