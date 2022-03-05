The terrifying moment a Russian missile struck the building a Ukrainian blogger in Kharkiv was standing beside as he filmed a video for Instagram

Nikita Demenkov took cover from a missile in an Instagram video. Nikita Demenkov/Instagram

A Ukrainian blogger’s video was interrupted by a missile striking overhead in Kharkiv.

In the video posted on Instagram, Nikita Demenkov runs for his life as debris rains down around him.

Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv has endured significant shelling and missile attacks.

An airstrike hit a building in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv while a blogger filmed a video for Instagram.

The video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, 2 March, shows Nikita Demenkov speaking to the camera about how donations sent by his followers had been used.

A post shared by Nikita Demenkov (@nikita__demenkov)

About 14 seconds into the video, a droning sound can be heard overhead. Demenkov looks up to the sky and instantly the building he is standing in front of, is struck by a missile.

Demenkov can be seen ducking as debris rains down around him, and the blogger runs to take cover in a basement nearby.

Following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine last week, missiles have rained down across the country.

The predominantly Russian-speaking city Kharkiv, home to roughly 1.4 million people, has endured heavy shelling and missile attacks.

Explosions have struck Constitution Square, one of the city’s central squares, as well as a regional police department and a university, Sky News reported.