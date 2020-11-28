Mike Tyson is officially lighter than he's been for 23 years ahead of his heavyweight exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.

Photo by Lynn Millspaugh / Triller Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson, 54, and Roy Jones Jr., 51, weighed-in Friday for their heavyweight boxing exhibition Saturday.

The two former heavyweight boxing champions were amongst the best fighters in the sport when they competed in the 1980s and 1990s, respectively.

Tyson has not fought professionally since 2006 and weighed 220.4-pounds – which is the lightest he has officially be in the sport since 1997. Jones Jr. weighed 210-pounds.

The exhibition tops a fight card supported by the legitimate pro bout between the YouTube star Jake Paul, who weighed 189-pounds, and the former NBA player Nate Robinson, who weighed 181.

See photographs and videos from the weigh-in ceremony below.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.’s highly-anticipated boxing exhibition is finally here, taking place behind-closed-doors at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 28.

Photo by Triller

The heavyweight exhibition tops a card which has been organised by Triller and Tyson’s League of Legends.

Here is the four-bout main card in full:

Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Rashad Coulter – cruiserweight (six rounds)

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan – light heavyweight (eight rounds)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson – cruiserweight (six rounds)

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones – heavyweight (eight rounds)

Jake Paul, a YouTube creator, takes part in his second fight of the year and competes against the former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Photo by Lynn Millspaugh / Triller

Robinson told Insider recently that Paul had been causing chaos at media events during the build-up to Saturday’s showdown, and blasted the “a–hole” as unprofessional.

The fight between Paul and Robinson serves as the co-feature of the night. The YouTuber weighed 189-pounds, outweighing Robinson by eight pounds.

Photo by Lynn Millspaugh / Triller

Jake Paul also spoke to Insider this week and told his critics that he’s in boxing to stay, vowed to knock out Nate Robinson in a single round, and is challenging big-name UFC fighters like Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor to fight him using boxing rules.

Both cruiserweights appeared to be fighting fit, even though Robinson had told Insider that it was a struggle at first to get used to a different kind of fitness boxing requires when compared to basketball.

Photo by Lynn Millspaugh / Triller

Source: Insider.

Watch Paul face-off with Robinson below. It’s the final time they will see each other before Saturday’s opening bell.

I guess somebody's 0 has gotta go in this one ???? pic.twitter.com/DC6osIQkfq — Boxing on BT Sport ???? (@BTSportBoxing) November 27, 2020

Roy Jones Jr., a former four-weight boxing champion who had retired after a gruelling 75-fight career in 2018, weighed 210-pounds Friday.

Photo by Lynn Millspaugh / Triller

Though Jones was a massively-accomplished boxer who was considered one of the most athletic and technically-graceful fighters of all time in the 1990s, he said in previous months that he was beginning to regret signing a deal to fight Tyson in an exhibition.

“He’s still Mike Tyson,” said Jones in September.

“He’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy. He’s the explosive guy.”

Then came Mike Tyson who weighed 220.4-pounds on Friday — the lightest he’s weighed in boxing since 1996.

Photo by Lynn Millspaugh / Triller

The event is overseen by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Andy Foster, a CSAC executive, said he didn’t want to mislead anybody, that it’s not a real fight, and knockouts are discouraged.

This is at odds with the event organisers, Triller, who appear to have been at loggerheads behind-the-scenes with CSAC.

“There could be a knockout and there will be one winner,” Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh said in a statement sent to Insider.

This was Mike Tyson’s first face-off for almost a decade and a half.

Photo by Lynn Millspaugh / Triller

The event has polarised the boxing community, with Frank Warren, who is one of Britain’s top promoters, calling the event “sad” because “boxing is a young man’s game.”

Neither fighter cares about the criticism the exhibition has received, and appear as ready as any former athletes in their 50s will be to throw hands come Saturday.

Photo by Lynn Millspaugh / Triller

Watch the Tyson and Jones face-off below.

For the first time in 15 years, Iron Mike weighs in and looks into the soul of his opponent ???? Mike Tyson faces off with Roy Jones Jr ahead of tomorrow night's fight ????#TysonJones | Saturday, 1am | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/gmkOqVP1Sl — Boxing on BT Sport ???? (@BTSportBoxing) November 27, 2020

