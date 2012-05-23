WATCH: Mike Myers Strips Down Into A Sparkly Bodysuit In Front Of The Obamas

PBS has finally aired last month’s White House tribute concert for Burt Bacharach, and it is clear that Austin Powers star Mike Myers stole the show.



Myers rendition of “What’s New Pussycat?” is both totally bizarre and kind of awesome. Obviously, it ends with him stripping down to a powder-blue bodysuit right in front of the First Lady.

Watch the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t Politico)

