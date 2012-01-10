WATCH: Microsoft's Tweet Choir, The Weirdest CES Keynote Moment Ever

Microsoft must have been jealous of all the press Samsung got last year for the dancers at its CES keynote.



Or maybe this was somebody’s strange idea of fun.

Whatever the reason, halfway through Steve Ballmer’s CES keynote on Monday night, they stopped to introduce the tweet choir.

That’s right, tweet choir. Who sang tweets about the keynote, as they were appearing. Nothing against the performers– they sounded fine — but the lyrics could have used a bit more thought.

Here, see for yourself.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

