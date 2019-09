Microsoft’s (MSFT) new “Natal” Xbox 360 controls — “you are the controller” — look cool. No telling if they’ll take off, but they’re worth a peek.

Here’s a couple videos from today’s demo at E3, via Gizmodo and GameTrailers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.