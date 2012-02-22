Watch Microsoft Make Fun Of Google Apps In This Video

Microsoft released a parody video to YouTube this weekend accusing Google of “moonlighting” with Google Apps.



In other words, Google isn’t serious about its enterprise business. Microsoft is. As a result, Google Apps still can’t do many of the things Microsoft’s Office suite can do.

The new video echoes some of the same criticisms in Microsoft’s Gmail Man video from last year, where Microsoft accused Google of scanning users’ emails to make its ads more relevant.

But stylistically, it’s more like Microsoft’s ’70s spoof video making fun of VMWare. Just look at that suit!

