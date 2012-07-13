Microsoft COO Kevin Turner Asks Siri 'What's The Best Smartphone Ever?'

During his WPC keynote yesterday, Microsoft COO Kevin Turner took some jabs at Apple and its oft-ridiculed Siri. In front of an audience of 16,000 people, Turner played a video where someone asks Siri: “What’s the best smartphone ever?”



The result? Siri answers with the Nokia Lumia 900, which runs Microsoft’s Windows Phone OS.

Embarrassing.

Watch Kevin Turner poke fun at Siri below (h/t to Insideris.com):

