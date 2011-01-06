WATCH Michigan's Athletic Director Give Up On Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Athletic Director Dave Brandon formally announced the firing of head coach Rich Rodriguez today and was naturally asked about the possibility of hiring former Wolverine quarterback Jim Harbaugh to replace him.



Brandon seemed resigned to the fact that Harbaugh won’t be coming to Ann Arbor, saying “I personally believe that Jim Harbaugh is heading to the NFL.”

Check out the press conference below (video via Big 10 Network):



Later, Brandon painfully recounted the nightmare that was the last three years of Michigan football.



