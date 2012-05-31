Watch Michelle Obama Talk About Obesity And Barack's College Days With Jon Stewart

In a two-part interview with Michelle Obama, Jon Stewart runs the gamut with the First Lady, asking her about her latest book and whether she would let her daughters hang out with Joe Biden, while referencing her husband’s reckless pot smoking days in high school and college.



Watch both parts of the interview below:

