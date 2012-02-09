WATCH: Michelle Obama Kicking Jimmy Fallon's Butt In A Sack Race

Jimmy Fallon can’t out hula hoop first lady Michelle Obama.

Photo: NBC

It seems like Michelle Obama is doing push-ups with every talk host these days. Just last week the first lady went on The Ellen Show to show off her skills—and guns—doing 25 push-ups against the comedian.



Last night, in a pre-recorded segment, she took on Jimmy Fallon at the White House in a fitness competition consisting of a stair race, Tug-Of-War, hula hoops, dodgeball and potato sack race.

All the work out routines are to promote awareness for Obama’s “Let’s Move!” initiative to fight childhood obesity which she started two years ago.

After this, we’re ready to see the first lady go up against Kelly Ripa. Remember that time she did over 40 push-ups on air?

Watch Obama take down Jimmy as he struggles to do push-ups and gets slammed with a dodge ball below.



