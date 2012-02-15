WATCH: This Goal By Messi Is Why He Is The Best Soccer Player In The World

In today’s first leg of the UEFA’s Champions League knockout phase, Barcelona defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-1, with the final tally coming off the sliding foot of Lionel Messi (see full video below).



But what was truly remarkable about the goal is not only that Messi was giving max effort in the 88th minute of a game Barça was already leading (knockout phase winner is based on cumulative score in a home-and-home series), but check out the mugging that he has to put up with just to get into position to score the goal (via Fox Soccer)…



