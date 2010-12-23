WATCH: Megyn Kelly Loses It On Bill O'Reilly

This is from 2008, however Megyn Kelly just aired it on her show as an example of a female news person standing up to a male anchor. Take note Mika Brzezinski!



Actually the entire segment was indeed inspired by the TNR article that declared Morning Joe was sexist because Mika spoke less than Joe. Megyn thinks it’s the woman’s responsibility to speak up…and then showed this clip as an example.

Video below.



