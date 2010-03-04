Magazine Executives: rumours Of Print's Death Are 'Greatly Exaggerated'

As part of their $90 million “Power of Print” campaign, top notch magazine executives are explaining exactly why the Internet, blogs and Twitter aren’t killing magazines… in this YouTube video.



You’ll spot five of the magazine industry’s top brass, including Condé Nast president Charles Townsend, Hearst Magazines president Cathie Black, Meredith Publishing CEO Jack Griffin, Rolling Stone founder and Wenner Media honcho Jann Wenner, and Time Inc. CEO Ann Moore.

They are all sitting in their glittering publishing towers, explaining how bloggers are spreading bad news headlines about the media business.

“Every new technology supposedly has to kill an old technology to make room for itself,” Black says.

Townsend, pointing his folded-up glasses at the viewer, says sternly, “But that’s not how media works.”

“What actually happens is that people find room in their lives for the medium along side the media they already love,” Moore chimes in.

According to data released by the Magazine Publishers of America, print magazines lost an average of 17.5% of its ad dollars from 2008 to 2009. But executives are fighting against the proliferation of negative stats. They want to tell their own storylines.

“It’s time to tell our side of the story,” according to Wenner in the video. “The story of magazines’ power.”

“The rumours of our death are, as an old magazine guy once said, greatly exaggerated,” Black says.

Expect to see more of the “Power of Print” campaign appearing in ad pages in nearly 100 print publications starting in April and May.



