WATCH: McDonald's Workers Kick Around A Dead Rat Like It's A 'Soccer Ball'

All one man wanted last Wednesday was some chicken nuggets from McDonald’s. Instead, he got 10 seconds of video footage of what might be the biggest fast food fail ever: workers kicking a dead rat around in a South Beach, Florida restaurant.



Here’s how the man, who declined to give his name or appear on camera, described the incident to NBC Miami:

“As I placed the order for the 20-piece, I saw the four employees corner the rat. One employee stepped on it, killed it, and then they started kicking it across the floor like it’s a soccer ball.”

Things really got out of hand, however, when the employees realised the shooter was filming.

“At that point, everyone gets a little angry that I’m doing that. They swept the rat right underneath my feet and then they took the broom and started shouting at me, ‘Stop filming!’ and then they put the broom near my face … The fact that there’s a dead rat at this point, they just touched this broom was touching me … It’s filthy, it’s disgusting.”

When tapped for comment by NBC, McDonald’s said they were “looking into it, but upon first inspection fo the video footage from the restaurant, there did not appear to be a violation of protocol.”

Too bad the man is slapping the company with a lawsuit.

Watch the vomit-inducing evidence below:



View more videos at: http://nbcmiami.com.

