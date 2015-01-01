Watch Matthew McConaughey Open The Moonroof Of A Lincoln

Rarely has the simple act of listening to the rain, drinking coffee, and then opening a moonroof been so…

Well, trippy.

Matthew McConaughey is at it again in his role as Lincoln’s woozy brand ambassador. This time, he’s hanging out in a cafe or bistro of some sort, by himself, while the rain pours down on his Lincoln MKZ sedan (a terrific car, actually).

Then the rain stops.

McConaughey sees this is a sign from the cosmos and head out to the MKZ.

Then he opens the dewy moonroof. It’s a Very Large Moonroof (Lincoln calls it a “fully retractable panoramic roof”).

It really lets in that night air, all cool and damp now that the rain has ended.

Sometimes you just gotta wait on that rain.

It’s not about killing time or having somewhere to go.

It’s just about livin’ in your moment.

Your own moment.

Can’t rush that. But you need to be ready. And you will be.

These might be the best car ads every created by human hands on planet Earth.

Study it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.