Watch: Sarah Palin Vs. Julianne Moore In Mashup Video Of Real And Film Footage

Tina Fey may have her hilarious Sarah Palin impression down pat, but how does Julianne Moore compare in the new HBO original movie ‘Game Change”?



The movie garnered record-breaking ratings with 2.1 million people tuning in for its Monday night premiere and critics have given mainly positive reviews for Moore’s portrayal of the polarising politician.

Watch below and judge for yourselves.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now let’s reminisce about Tina Fey’s Palin impersonation. Watch below.



Which actress do you think does a better Sarah Palin? Sound off below.

