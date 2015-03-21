Watch presidential contender Martin O'Malley sing his heart out

Reuters Former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley (D).

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D) just got the band back together.

A likely presidential candidate, O’Malley is also the frontman of the Irish folk rock band “O’Malley’s March.” And they performed a live concert for a Thursday fundraising event benefiting O’Malley’s 2016 PAC.

O’Malley, the band’s lead vocalist and banjo player, performed a number of songs, including renditions of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land,” the parlor song “Hard Times Come Again No More,” The Pogues’ “Body of an American,” and Passenger’s “Scare Away The Dark.

“We wish we weren’t losers, and liars, and quitters. We want something more not just nasty and bitter. We want something real not just hashtags and Twitter,” O’Malley crowed while singing the latter. “It’s the meaning of life and it’s streamed live on YouTube. But I bet ‘Gangnam Style’ will still get more views.”

Polls show O’Malley would be a long shot against Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton. However, he has gained steam lately and he is hoping his liberal views, aggressive campaign schedule, and relatively unique approach to governing will win voters over.

O’Malley briefly addressed the campaign during the concert.

“I’d really like to stay in touch with you over these next couple months. Because I have a big decision to make and I need to make that decision by May,” he told his audience.

Watch the full show below:

