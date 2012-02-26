WATCH: Marquette Basketball Coach Nearly Incites A Riot By Dancing On Opponent's Court

The list of things a coach shouldn’t do after winning a game on the road probably includes dancing at mid-court in front of the opposing team’s student section. But that is exactly what Marquette coach Buzz Williams did after beating West Virginia.



To say the students weren’t happy is an understatement. A few of them had to be restrained.

Here is the video (via SportsGrid)…



