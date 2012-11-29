Watch Marissa Mayer Destroy Research In Motion In 23 Words

Photo: Fortune

Marissa Mayer quietly and calmly ripped Research In Motion to shreds last night.One of the Yahoo CEO’s first big moves at the company was to buy all employees new smartphones, allowing them to choose an Android phone, an iPhone, or Windows Phone.



You’ll note that Blackberry is not on the list.

During an interview with Fortune’s Patricia Sellers last night, Mayer explained:

“We literally are moving the company from BlackBerrys to smartphones. One of the really important things for Yahoo’s strategy moving forward is mobile.”

Apparently in Marissa Mayer’s world, the Blackberry is not even a smartphone.

Ouch.



