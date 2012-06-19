Mankind Has Finally Invented A Bed That Makes Itself

Like a scene straight out of Disney’s “Mary Poppins,” European furniture-maker OHEA has designed a bed that can make itself in less than one minute.



It’s only a prototype, but the so-called Smart Bed will probably have mums around the world singing its praises. Just seconds after getting up, hidden compartments on either side of the bed pop open and mechanical arms go to work straightening out the duvet cover. At the same time, specially-made pillows fitted with electric cords lift up to be straightened, then plop back down once the duvet is all settled.

The whole process takes all of 50 seconds. The only bad news is it will take far longer than that for the bed to hit the commercial market (“They will be available soon over the Internet” is the best hint OHEA gives on its site).

No word either on what it will cost when it does, but given that fact that the bed requires specially made comforters, sheets and pillow cases for it to function, chances are you’ll pay a pretty penny for the convenience.

See how it works below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

