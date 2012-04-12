WATCH: Man Distracted By Texting Walks Into A Bear

Texting while walking can be dangerous, and some lawmakers even want to ban the practice.



But this California man took it to a whole new level. Engrossed with his phone, he walked right into a 500-pound black bear.

He’s totally oblivious to the massive bear until he’s a few feet away, then he notices it, panics and takes off. The man’s lucky that the bear didn’t chase him.

The bizarre scene was captured by a helicopter from local TV station KTLA:

