WATCH: Malcolm Turnbull's elevator pitch for the 2016 budget

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has pitched the budget, or as he calls it “a national economic plan”, to Australians on TV this morning.
Speaking from Canberra on “Sunrise” he says: “This is plan that will ensure our children and our grandchildren enjoy the great opportunities these times offer them. This is a responsible economic plan for growth and for jobs.”
See him sum it all up in under a minute here.
I gave Kochy the elevator pitch on why Australians will benefit from #Budget2016https://t.co/x0NOJa6PuX
— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) May 3, 2016
