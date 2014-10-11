Watch Malala Yousafzai's Inspirational Nobel Peace Prize Acceptance Speech

Malala Yousafzai. Photo: Arthur Edwards/Getty Images

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi “for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.”

Yousafzai is a 17-year-old from Pakistan and an advocate for women’s and children’s right to education.

The dedicated young woman rose to prominence in October 2012 after she was shot in the head by Taliban militants for condemning their tactics.

Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel laureate, eight years younger than 25-year-old 1915 physics prize winner, Lawrence Bragg.

The youngest peace prize winner before Yousafzai was 2011 co-winner Tawakkul Karman of Yemen, a 32-year-old women’s rights activist.

In her Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech, Yousafzai spoke strongly about women and children’s rights across the world.

“They have the right to receive quality education. They have the right not to suffer from child labour, not to suffer from child trafficking. They have the right to live a have happy life,” she said.

Watch the entire speech below.

