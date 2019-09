Malala Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for the rights of children and young people, particularly their right to education.

Back in October 2012, she was shot by the Taliban for asserting her right to an education

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

